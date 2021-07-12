Council OKs developer's application for housing tax credits

SIOUX CITY -- The Sioux City Council green-lighted a resolution Monday supporting a developer's Iowa Economic Development Authority application for financial assistance to help address the shortage of housing for new workers.

Residences at Lakeport Commons LLC plans to invest $6,795,000 to construct four buildings with 10 apartments each at 4816 Houlihan Run. All of the units will include three bedrooms and two bathrooms. One garage will also be provided for each unit.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

By approving its consent agenda, the council voted in favor of Residences at Lakeport Commons LLC's application for $881,100 in investment tax credits from the Workforce Housing Tax Credit Program (WHTC).

"It's going to increase housing units that we so desperately need in Sioux City," Mayor Pro Tem Dan Moore said before the vote. "It's a good program. I'm glad it's working. I'm glad developers are making application to the state."

The goal of the WHTC program is to spur new housing growth that will help address the state's pending workforce shortage. The program provides a transferable investment tax credit of up to $15,000 per unit, as well as a refund of sales and use tax paid on the project, up to $1 million.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox! Stay up-to-date on the latest in local and national government and political topics with our newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.