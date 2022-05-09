Council OKs developer's application for housing tax credits

SIOUX CITY -- The Sioux City Council, by voting to approve its consent agenda Monday, green-lighted resolutions supporting the submission of tax credit applications for two multi-family developments, one of the city's east side and the other on its north side.

Dan Hiserote, of Aftershock Ventures, LLC, plans to submit an application to the Iowa Workforce Housing Tax Credit Program for funding to assist with the construction of developments at 3800 Glen Ellen Road and 4205 Denise Court. The goal of the Workforce Housing Tax Credit Program is to spur new housing growth that will help address the state's pending workforce shortage.

"This council is working diligently to bring more housing to our area. A lot of emphasis is put on affordable housing," Councilwoman Julie Schoenherr said during the council comments portion of the meeting. "For me, affordable housing is having a healthy inventory of housing at all levels."

The first phase of the project on Glen Ellen Road will contain 48 market-rate residential units. It is anticipated that future phases of the project will contain as many as 19 buildings and 230 units.

According to the documents, for phase 1, Hiserote plans to invest $7,025,725 in the project and is applying for a combined total of $887,240 in investment tax credits and sales tax refunds.

The first phase of the multi-family development at 4205 Denise Court, near Outer Drive, will contain 48 market-rate residential units. It is anticipated that future phases of the project will contain as many as 10 buildings and 120 units.

For phase 1 of that project, Hiserote plans to invest $7,048,200. He is applying for a combined total of $885,888 in investment tax credits and sales tax refunds.

A local match would be provided through the city’s City-Wide Urban Revitalization Program, according to city documents.

"The demand for the apartments is what's spurring the developers to want to build, so we are doing everything that we can to support developers to get housing in line, get it affordable and a readily available inventory," Schoenherr said.

