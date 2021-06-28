Council OKs developers' applications for housing tax credits, assesses hotel for skywalk bills

SIOUX CITY -- The Sioux City Council green-lighted a resolution Monday supporting two Sioux City developers' applications for financial assistance to help address the shortage of housing for new workers.

By approving its consent agenda, the council voted in favor of Rick Bertrand, of Bertrand Construction, LLC, and David Hegarty, of RoyDave, LLC, submitting Iowa Economic Development Authority applications for the Workforce Housing Tax Credit Program (WHTC).

The goal of the WHTC program is to spur new housing growth that will help address the state's pending workforce shortage. The program provides a transferable investment tax credit of up to $15,000 per unit, as well as a refund of sales and use tax paid on the project, up to $1 million per project.

Before the vote, Mayor Pro Tem Dan Moore said the projects are "steps in the right direction" to alleviate the city's housing shortage.

"I just want to congratulate them and thank them for developing," Moore said. "Thanks to those two projects for increasing our housing."