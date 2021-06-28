Council OKs developers' applications for housing tax credits, assesses hotel for skywalk bills

SIOUX CITY -- The Sioux City Council green-lighted a resolution Monday supporting two Sioux City developers' applications for financial assistance to help address the shortage of housing for new workers.
By approving its consent agenda, the council voted in favor of Rick Bertrand, of Bertrand Construction, LLC, and David Hegarty, of RoyDave, LLC, submitting Iowa Economic Development Authority applications for the Workforce Housing Tax Credit Program (WHTC).
The goal of the WHTC program is to spur new housing growth that will help address the state's pending workforce shortage. The program provides a transferable investment tax credit of up to $15,000 per unit, as well as a refund of sales and use tax paid on the project, up to $1 million per project.
Before the vote, Mayor Pro Tem Dan Moore said the projects are "steps in the right direction" to alleviate the city's housing shortage.
"I just want to congratulate them and thank them for developing," Moore said. "Thanks to those two projects for increasing our housing."
Bertrand Construction plans to submit an application for funding to assist with the construction of 14 single-family homes on Addison Circle near the 2800 block of Floyd Boulevard on the city's north side. Bertrand Construction plans to invest $2.8 million in the project and is applying to the WHTC program for a combined total of $350,000 in investment tax credits and sales tax refunds.
RoyDave is applying for funding to build 18 residential townhouse units near 1501 334th St., which is also on the city's north side. RoyDave plans to invest roughly $3.6 million in the project and is applying to the WHTC program for a combined $480,000 in investment tax credits and sales tax refunds.
In other action
Three months' worth of past-due skywalk bills will be assessed to the Sioux City Hotel & Conference Center.
By voting to approve its consent agenda, the council also passed a resolution that will allow the city to recover skywalk charges for the months of January, February and March from CSC Hospitality, LLC, owner of the hotel at 707 Fourth St. The hotel's current unpaid balance is $19,749.04, with $15,214.59 as past due.
CSC Hospitality purchased the former Howard Johnson hotel in January 2019 for $4.5 million, with hopes of renovating the 12-story structure and, eventually, flying the flag of a national hotel chain.