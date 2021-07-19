Council OKs façade improvement program for Leeds, Riverside, Peters Park corridors

SIOUX CITY -- The Sioux City Council green-lighted a façade improvement program Monday for the Leeds, Riverside and Peters Park corridors.

The council approved the program, which is similar to city corridor improvements made on West Seventh, Pearl and Pierce streets, by voting in favor of its consent agenda.

"We've seen a lot of progress in that corridor," Jeff Hanson, the city's community development operations manager, said of West Seventh Street. "So, I think with these three programs we will get a lot of applications."

The goal of the program is to improve the aesthetic appearance of the exterior façades of existing buildings and businesses in those corridors and to encourage private investment in properties and businesses. A $60,000 maximum per property will be awarded through a competitive application process. Property owners will have to provide a 25 percent match of any money granted through the program. The funds could be used for existing exterior façade improvements, signs and site landscaping.

"It's an excellent program. It will benefit all of us to see that in place," Mayor Pro Tem Dan Moore said. "I'm glad to see the $60,000 allocation to each property, because I think it will be used wisely with the 25 percent matching funds."