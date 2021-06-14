Council rejects $375,000 bid for Sioux City welcome sign

SIOUX CITY -- The Sioux City Council rejected a construction company's bid Monday for a controversial new welcome sign near the Sergeant Floyd Monument because it was $125,000 above the engineer's estimate.
HCI Construction Company of South Sioux City submitted a base bid of $375,000. It was the lone bid received for the project, which the city's engineer estimated at $250,000.
While Councilman Alex Watters said he thinks a welcome sign is something that is "much needed," he suggested that the council rebid the project next spring.
"I would really ask and urge council to think what direction we would like to go -- if this is something we want to make an investment in," he said. "As far as a welcome sign in our community, we have the water tower and the sign that's in front of Chili's, which until recently wasn't even visible. The MidAmerican one, I do think, is going to be going away soon, as well. So I think we just need to think about this."
Eric Coleman, an architect for CMBA Architects, wrote in a letter to Sioux City Parks and Recreation Manager Angel Wallace that "current market factors and costs of materials" led to a much higher bid than was expected and recommended that the council reject the sole bid and consider rebidding the project after the market has stabilized.
Councilwoman Julie Schoenherr said the city should look at different materials for the sign, which might make the project come in under budget.
The council, in a split decision, approved a resolution May 3 to adopt plans, specifications, form of contract and estimated cost for the construction of the new sign to welcome visitors to the city. Mayor Bob Scott cast the lone "no" vote.
"It's terribly expensive. I don't think it's the right location. And, I think we're causing a problem in the future, because we're not putting a sidewalk going down to that," Scott told The Journal at that time. "People are going to want their picture by it, so when somebody falls or we have an emergency there, it's going to be a problem."
Some citizens also objected to the new sign, citing the cost.
The sign would be located on the hillside south of the Sergeant Floyd Monument and northbound I-29.