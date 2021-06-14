Council rejects $375,000 bid for Sioux City welcome sign

SIOUX CITY -- The Sioux City Council rejected a construction company's bid Monday for a controversial new welcome sign near the Sergeant Floyd Monument because it was $125,000 above the engineer's estimate.

HCI Construction Company of South Sioux City submitted a base bid of $375,000. It was the lone bid received for the project, which the city's engineer estimated at $250,000.

While Councilman Alex Watters said he thinks a welcome sign is something that is "much needed," he suggested that the council rebid the project next spring.

"I would really ask and urge council to think what direction we would like to go -- if this is something we want to make an investment in," he said. "As far as a welcome sign in our community, we have the water tower and the sign that's in front of Chili's, which until recently wasn't even visible. The MidAmerican one, I do think, is going to be going away soon, as well. So I think we just need to think about this."

Eric Coleman, an architect for CMBA Architects, wrote in a letter to Sioux City Parks and Recreation Manager Angel Wallace that "current market factors and costs of materials" led to a much higher bid than was expected and recommended that the council reject the sole bid and consider rebidding the project after the market has stabilized.