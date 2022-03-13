Council to award purchase order, service provider agreement for Cone Park summer tubing

SIOUX CITY -- The Sioux City Council will be asked Monday to award a purchase order and a service provider agreement for Cone Park summer tubing equipment.

Two lanes of the plastic-type surface would be installed at the park annually on the hill at the beginning of the summer season and be removed at the end of the year to make way for snow tubing. Pending council approval, Sioux City Parks and Recreation Director Matt Salvatore told The Journal that summer tubing operations could be up and running by June.

"This summer we will be offering 2 1/2-hour sessions with 85 participants per session. We will increase our number of sessions on Saturdays in the summer to five versus four in the winter," Salvatore said.

The city needs to purchase 7,235 square feet of underlayer, edging, ramps and lubricant, as well as 85 tubes for the initial startup, according to city documents.

City staff contacted both known summer tubing equipment vendors. Neveplast USA, LC, of Basye, Virginia, was the lone bidder at $195,449.54.

The bid would be fulfilled and shipped from Italy, according to the documents, which also noted that the contract would be governed by Italian law and have "very limited warranties."

The documents said Neveplast requested that a third party, Shenandoah Ground Works LLC, of Basye, Virginia, install the equipment at a cost of $2,000.

Summer tubing and a mountain bike trail system, which is expected to begin construction in 2023, will make the acclaimed winter park a year-round destination.

The $2 million bike trails project will incorporate jumps and berms, as well as a pump track. Walkers, hikers and runners will be able to utilize the single-use trails.

During the park's fifth winter season, 19,897 tickets were sold, according to Salvatore.

Cone Park currently offers a main hill and Blue Bunny Hill, a shorter hill designed for people of all ages, for snow tubing during the winter. Visitors can also skate at the park's ice skating rink.

The park was awarded the "outstanding attraction" honor from the Iowa Tourism Bureau and the Travel Federation of Iowa in 2019.

