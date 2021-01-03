Council to consider assessing unpaid skywalk charges to hotel

SIOUX CITY -- The Sioux City Council will be asked Monday to approve a resolution that would assess three months worth of past-due skywalk bills to the owner of the Sioux City Hotel & Conference Center.

According to city documents, CSC Hospitality, LLC, owner of the hotel at 707 Fourth St., is delinquent in its skywalk charges for the months of July, August and September. The hotel's current unpaid balance is $19,517.31, with $12,284.18 as past due.

The Parking and Skywalk System Board of Trustees has approved a request to have the past due skywalk charges assessed per city ordinance, according to the documents. Council approval will allow the city to recover the charges owed to it.

CSC Hospitality purchased the former Howard Johnson hotel in January 2019 for $4.5 million, with hopes of renovating the 12-story structure and, eventually, flying the flag of a national hotel chain.

During its Monday meeting, the council is also expected to vote on the third and final reading of ordinance changes that would add a municipal infraction penalty for property owners who permit fireworks violations to occur on their property.

The council voted 4 to 1 in favor of the ordinance on both first and second reading, with Councilman Pete Groetken casting the lone "no" vote.