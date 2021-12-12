Council to consider changing city code for downtown cat café

SIOUX CITY -- A cat café could be coming to downtown Sioux City, if the City Council votes to change the municipal code on Monday.

Megan Thompson wants to open Coffee & Purrs in the Commerce Building, 520 Nebraska St. The cat café would feature a separate area from the coffee shop where customers could interact with cats. It would be located in the brick building's commercial space, below 71 apartments known as Bluebird Flats. Omaha and Des Moines each have a cat café.

Patrons of the cat café would purchase tickets to spend time with the cats, which would be adoptable through the Siouxland Humane Society or Noah's Hope Animal Rescue.

"I've always really loved cats. And, I've always thought it was a very cool idea, this whole cat café. You can pay to go cuddle with the cats and you can get coffee on your way out," Thompson told The Journal Friday. "I've been to a few cat cafés and it just inspired me to start my own."

The current definitions of animal boarding prohibit the keeping of animals for profit in the Downtown Commercial zoning district. The council is being asked to approve a zoning text amendment to alter the definition of animal boarding, which would allow for the cat café. The change, however, would also permit pet stores to have animals available for sale or adoption downtown, but animal boarding and breeding would remain prohibited there.

Thompson told the Sioux City Planning and Zoning Commission during its Nov. 23 meeting that anywhere from 15 to 30 cats would be housed at the cat café, according city documents. Adoptions would take place at the Siouxland Humane Society or Noah's Hope Animal Rescue.

Thompson told The Journal that she envisions the café being beige and white with a clean, boho feel. She said the warm and cozy space would have a huge observation window between the coffee shop and the cat room so that patrons could watch the cats while they drink their coffee. She said the cat room would have a custom-built structure with tunnels for the cats to climb on.

"Cats being in a shelter for, sometimes, more than six months to a year, or being in those cages is really uncomfortable. I just don't want to give the cats that kind of life while they're waiting for a new home," she said. "We wanted to make a space for the cats to feel comfortable in."

If the council votes in Thompson's favor, she projects that Coffee & Purrs could open as early as March.

