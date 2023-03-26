SIOUX CITY -- A Minneapolis environmental engineering firm will present recommendations for residential, commercial and industrial sewer rate increases in Sioux City.

Last April, the council green-lighted a $617,700 consulting services agreement with Hazen and Sawyer, P.C. to evaluate whether to upgrade or replace the city's aging wastewater treatment plant.

In January, representatives of Hazen and Sawyer told the council reconstruction of the plant is likely to be the best investment for the city. Rebuilding the existing wastewater treatment plant, which is between 50 and 60 years old, would cost an estimated $580 million, while constructing a completely new plant father south would run in the neighborhood of $900 million.

During Monday's council meeting, which begins at 4 p.m., Will Marten and Tim Devine, of Hazen and Sawyer, will present the recommended sewer rate increases, which would help fund the wastewater treatment plant facility plan improvements project. After the presentation, council members and the public will have the opportunity to comment and ask questions.

City staff is requesting that the council approve the recommended sewer rate increase during three subsequent council meetings, according to city documents. The documents did not mention the amount of the increases being proposed.

The city would pay for the wastewater treatment plant project with a combination of funding, including American Rescue Plan Act dollars. The city received $40.6 million from ARPA, a COVID relief package signed by President Biden in March 2021. The facility plan developed by Hazen and Sawyer was funded with $500,000 from the ARPA. The rest of the money came from the sewer fund.

The Iowa Department of Natural Resources requires the city to have a facility plan to guide the city's wastewater treatment services for the next two decades.

In January of 2022, the Iowa DNR filed suit against the city over alleged repeated environmental violations at the plant, which dated back to March 2012. The city faces fines adding up to millions of dollars.

In response, the city concedes there have been past violations. But, in each case, the city self-reported them to the DNR upon discovery. The city also has denied allegations that city officials intentionally misled state regulators about the operating capabilities of the plant, calling them "reckless and libelous."