SIOUX CITY -- The Sioux City Council will be asked Monday to vote on a resolution that would approve a 10-year agreement between the city and Gill Hauling, Inc., for solid waste collection, recycling and disposal services.

If approved, the agreement would begin July 1 and end on June 30, 2033. At the end of the agreement, if all specifications, terms and conditions remain the same and both parties agree, the agreement may be extended for an additional two five-year periods.

According to city documents, the current agreement, which expires on June 30, allowed Gill Hauling to increase rates by 2% annually through the remainder of the contract. The new agreement, per the recommendation of the city's solid waste consultant, will contain a floor consumer price index adjustment of 3% to a ceiling consumer price index adjustment of 5% for the length of the agreement.

"Because this appears to be in the best interest for our customers, city staff has worked with a solid waste consultant and the contractor on this agreement," the documents state. "... City staff believes that the overall terms of the agreement are favorable."

In addition to rate adjustments, the agreement also provides for low-volume users to downsize to a smaller container for a cost savings, while allowing for larger recycling carts at no additional cost. The agreement also recommends that recycling collection take place every other week to keep costs down.

Other features of this agreement include:

• Continued management of the city's Citizen’s Convenience Center, including the household hazardous materials operation.

• Gill Hauling agrees to place and service roll off(s) for high density residential recycling drop off locations.

• All serviced locations within the agreement will receive new solid waste and recycling containers for a unified look throughout the city and for safe and efficient collections.

The council has the option to deny the agreement and request that solid waste collection, recycling and disposal services be bid out.

"This is not recommended as no other contractors provide free recycling services at this time and cost for solid waste services would increase substantially to our customers. Our consultant strongly agrees with the pricing to value of service," the documents state.