Council to vote on $2.3 million contract for Pierce Street water main replacement

SIOUX CITY -- The Sioux City Council will be asked Monday to award a $2.3 million contract to an engineering company for the construction of the Pierce Street water main replacement.

The project includes the replacement of the existing watermain on Pierce Street from Fifth Street to Seventh Street, abandonment of combined sewers, and replacement of street paving for utility repairs.

According to city documents, Sioux City Engineering Co. submitted the lone bid for the project, $2,360,187.10, which was nearly 37% above the engineer's estimate of $1,725,000.

On June 27, the council voted 4 to 1 to adopt plans, specifications, form of contract and estimated cost for the project. Sioux City Mayor Bob Scott cast the lone "no" vote, noting that the city "could've bid it a lot earlier."

A 110-plus-year-old cast-iron water main broke near the intersection of Fifth and Pierce streets on June 23. The water main has suffered at least three breaks in the past year or so, with two of those being directly in front of the Orpheum Theatre.

After the latest break, the Orpheum and Aalfs Downtown Library lost running water, and the fire-suppression systems of the theater and the Frances Building were down. A stretch of Pierce Street was reduced to one lane.

There is a $100,000 incentive to complete work in stage 1 of the contract prior to Nov. 23 and another $100,000 incentive for project completion before July 3, 2023.

The project, which has an early start date of Aug. 3 and a late start date of May 15, 2023, is expected to be completed within 60 working days. The project is being funded with American Rescue Plan Act dollars.