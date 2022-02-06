Council to vote on agreement for Grandview Park bandshell repairs

SIOUX CITY -- The Grandview Park bandshell, a 1930s structure listed on the National Register of Historic Places, is in need of extensive repairs.

The Sioux City Council will be asked Monday to approve a resolution to award a service provider agreement to Kehm Contractors, Inc., of Omaha, Nebraska, for the work.

The $43,394 project includes window replacement, shallow depth concrete repairs, tuckpointing and joint sealant.

Parks and Recreation Director Matt Salvatore said the repairs are not related to two incidents of vandalism that occurred at the park in the summer of 2020. In June and July of that year, the bandshell was targeted with graffiti.

"It's just wear tear," Salvatore said of the need for the repairs. "It's a historic landmark not only for the park, but for the entire city. There's a lot of programmed activities for that bandshell, Saturday In the Park being the headliner. We also have movies in the park and Municipal Band concerts, so a lot of activity and emphasis is placed on that central location of the park."

City staff currently have bids out for painting of the bandshell. Both projects will be completed in time for 2022 summer events.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox! Stay up-to-date on the latest in local and national government and political topics with our newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.