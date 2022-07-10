Council to vote on agreement for Riverside Park futsal court

SIOUX CITY -- A second futsal court could be coming to Sioux City.

The Sioux City Council will be asked Monday to award a service provider agreement to Musco Sports Lighting, LLC, of Oskaloosa, Iowa, in the amount of $40,000 to provide and install a Mini-Pitch System at Riverside Park.

A Mini-Pitch System measuring 60 feet by 120 feet was installed north of the Leif Erikson Park's tennis courts in 2020.

"The one in Leif Erikson was a partnership again with Musco Lighting and Kick It Forward. They have an initiative that they're trying to install these types of courts throughout the state of Iowa," said Angel Wallace, Sioux City Parks and Recreation manager. "When we installed the first one, it has been, by far, one of the popular amenities that we have added to the park, primarily because we don't have that many soccer facilities throughout the community. So, it was a great opportunity for us to add that type of amenity."

Futsal is a smaller version of soccer, which is typically played on a hard surface with size dimensions similar to a basketball court. Games consist of four field players and a goalkeeper.

Wallace said the court at Riverside Park would be located in the parking lot in front of the Port of Sioux City River-Cade Association's office, 1201 Council Oak Drive. The proposed court comes with lighting, fencing, goals and benches and will be available for soccer programming, pick-up soccer and tournaments.

According to city documents, Musco Sports Lighting, LLC submitted the lone bid for the project of $80,000. After a $40,000 contribution from the U.S. Soccer Foundation, the city's total cost to Musco Sports Lighting, LLC will be $40,000, if the agreement is approved by the council.

"Because of what we've seen with the increased participation at (Leif Erikson), Musco Lighting reached back out to us with another sponsorship opportunity. That was one of the other reasons we decided to add an additional one in the community," Wallace said. "We decided to do it at Riverside Park because we wanted to make sure it was in a park location that had ample amenities -- accessibility, parking and restroom facilities.

Additional contracts for electrical services and asphalt services will be less than $25,000, which will be approved under the city manager's authorization, according to the documents.