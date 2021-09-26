Council to vote on amendment to parking license agreement with Badgerow Building developer

SIOUX CITY -- The Sioux City Council will be asked Monday to approve a first amendment to the parking license agreement with the Badgerow Building's developer.

According to city documents, design work on the 12-story, 88-year-old structure, a portion of which is being converted into 71 market-rate apartments, has been completed. Bids for the $23 million project have also been taken and construction is nearly set to begin.

However, the documents state that due to pandemic-related industrywide increases in the cost of building materials, the construction and financing costs for the project will be higher than anticipated.

The developer, according to the documents, has worked with lenders and is asking to amend the rental payment schedule to its parking license agreement with the city in order to help meet financing costs for the project.

Under the terms of the current parking license agreement, BadgerowDeveloper, LLC has agreed to lease 170 to 200 parking spaces in the city-owned Heritage and Discovery parking ramps for a 10-year period for future tenants' use.