Council to vote on amendment to parking license agreement with Badgerow Building developer

SIOUX CITY -- The Sioux City Council will be asked Monday to approve a first amendment to the parking license agreement with the Badgerow Building's developer.
According to city documents, design work on the 12-story, 88-year-old structure, a portion of which is being converted into 71 market-rate apartments, has been completed. Bids for the $23 million project have also been taken and construction is nearly set to begin.
However, the documents state that due to pandemic-related industrywide increases in the cost of building materials, the construction and financing costs for the project will be higher than anticipated.
The developer, according to the documents, has worked with lenders and is asking to amend the rental payment schedule to its parking license agreement with the city in order to help meet financing costs for the project.
Under the terms of the current parking license agreement, BadgerowDeveloper, LLC has agreed to lease 170 to 200 parking spaces in the city-owned Heritage and Discovery parking ramps for a 10-year period for future tenants' use.
The amended agreement proposes that the developer would pay the city the full agreed upon per space lease costs of $34.50 per month, but that the monthly advance payment would be reduced to $14.50 per month. The developer would then pay the balance of $20 per month in a lump-sum payment at the end of each year, according to the documents.
All of the other terms of the parking license agreement would remain the same and no changes are proposed to the development or minimum assessment agreements.
Although the monthly lease payments would be deferred each month under the amended agreement, the year-end payment would result in the city receiving the same total annual payments.
In addition to the 71 market-rate apartments on floors 3-11, the building at 622 Fourth St. is being renovated into a mixed-used facility with a high-end restaurant, cocktail lounge and Class A office space on the first two floors, and a health club on the top floor.
The city, which purchased the historic downtown high-rise for $750,000 from a bank that foreclosed on the troubled property, sold the Badgerow to Clarity Development for $1 million last year.