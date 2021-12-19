Council to vote on consulting agreement for Big Sioux Pedestrian Bridge Crossing

SIOUX CITY -- The Sioux City Council will be asked Monday to approve a consulting services agreement with a Sioux City engineering firm for phase 2 of the Big Sioux Pedestrian Bridge Crossing, which will connect Sioux City and Dakota Dunes' trail systems.

DGR Engineering would provide administration, topographical survey/data collection, and design of the bridge for an amount not to exceed $36,057. The scope of the services will include preliminary design of the bridge location and the design of a recreational trail from Oak Tree Lane connecting the Dakota Dunes Trail under the Interstate 29 bridge.

During a public input meeting held on Sept. 15, nearly 100 people provided input on three possible location for the bridge. The locations under consideration were: Two Rivers Drive along empirical foods in Dakota Dunes to the Big Sioux River Trail near Nash Street in Sioux City; replacing the existing pedestrian bridge from the Two Rivers Golf Course to Riverside Park near Council Oaks Drive; and Dakota Dunes to Sioux City near the Interstate 29 Bridge.

According to city documents, the consensus of those who attended the meeting was to move forward with replacing the existing pedestrian bridge or utilizing the location near the Interstate 29 Bridge.

The Dakota Dunes Community Improvement District and Sioux City staff met several times after the meeting to review factors related to the those two options. Ultimately, the option connecting to Two Rivers Golf Course was chosen based on public input, costs and elevation. Two Rivers Golf Course is willing to work with the city on the project, according to the documents.

The total cost of the project is estimated at more than $1.1 million. The Siouxland Trails Foundation has agreed to reimburse the city for the cost of design services for phase 2. If the council approves the resolution, additional design funding will become available as part of the Fiscal Year 2023 Capital Improvement Program. The Siouxland Trails Foundation may also provide additional assistance with design and construction costs, according to the documents.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox! Stay up-to-date on the latest in local and national government and political topics with our newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.