Council to vote on removal of 3 Hamilton Boulevard traffic signals

SIOUX CITY -- The Sioux City Council will be asked Monday to authorize the permanent removal of traffic signals at three locations along Hamilton Boulevard -- West Third, West Eighth and West 22nd streets.

The request comes after the signals went through a 90-day evaluation period.

Burns & McDonnell, an engineering firm, was contracted to evaluate signal warrants at five intersections on Hamilton Boulevard and conduct a public outreach campaign along the corridor. The firm found that West Third, West Eighth and West 22nd streets "did not satisfy the Federal Highway Administration's minimum criteria."

West 17th Street and the Center Plaza entrance at Market Place were not recommended to proceed to the testing phase, as they met current traffic signal warrants established by the Manual on Uniform Traffic Control Devices.

During the first 30 days of the study, the signals were placed in flash mode and stop signs were placed on side-street approaches. After 30 days, the signals were turned off completely for 60 days.

According to city documents, nearly 80 percent of online survey respondents indicated that traffic flow improved or remained about the same after the signal was taken out of service at West Third Street. More than 90 percent of respondents and 67 percent of respondents came to identical conclusions after signals were removed at West Eighth and West 22nd streets.

No crashes were reported at either West Third or West Eighth streets during the evaluation period. The documents state that there was one rear-end crash at 22nd Street and Hamilton Boulevard.

"The crash involved a northbound vehicle on Hamilton Boulevard turning right onto 22nd Street and would not have been prevented if the traffic signal was in service," the documents state.

If the council votes against the recommendation to remove the traffic signals, the signals will be put back into service and the barricades at West Third Street will be removed. If the council authorizes the removal, Burns & McDonnell will proceed with the next phase of the project, which involves developing timing patterns based on signal spacing and updated traffic counts.

"The removal of these signals will improve the consultant's ability to develop signal timings more conducive to improved traffic flow on Hamilton Boulevard," the documents state.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox! Stay up-to-date on the latest in local and national government and political topics with our newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.