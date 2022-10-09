Council to vote on resolution for former Sioux City Hotel & Conference Center

SIOUX CITY -- The Sioux City Council will be asked Monday to approve a subordination agreement so that a Georgia-based developer can move forward with plans to transform the former Sioux City Hotel & Conference Center into an upscale downtown senior living facility.

Fortune MD, headquartered in Atlanta, acquired the 12-story building at 707 Fourth St., through an LLC called Amera SL of Sioux City, for $5.35 million in late October of last year. The developer intends to invest roughly $15 million into the property to convert it into a mix of market-rate senior living and assisted living. The investment includes major renovations to the atrium space.

"Their bank won't provide the financing without this happening," said Chris Myres, economic development specialist for the city. "There's an old development agreement on the property. They feel that development agreement keeps them from having proper security taking a position on the building like they need to provide financing."

According to city documents, on Sept. 21, 2015, the city council entered into a development agreement with Star Hospitality, LLC, the former owner of the property. The agreement conveyed the city-owned former escalator atrium space to Star Hospitality and required that they invest $160,000 to improve the space and maintain it as a functional portion of the hotel.

"Only very minor renovations were made to the atrium space prior to the hotel property's sale to Amera SL of Sioux City, LLC. Due to lack of maintenance, the atrium space is now in a state of extreme disrepair," the documents stated.

In order for Amera SL of Sioux City, LLC to close on financing for the project, its lender, Heritage Bank, has requested that the city enter into a subordination agreement to address the city's existing development agreement recorded on the property.

Outstanding issues related to unfinished renovations to the atrium space and changes to the skywalk easement through the property and public entrance points to the skywalk system on the property will be addressed in a future agreement to be brought before the council, according to the documents.