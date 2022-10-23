Council to vote on resolution for West Eighth Street reconstruction project

SIOUX CITY -- The Sioux City Council will be asked Monday to approve plans, specifications, form of contract and estimated cost for the West Eighth Street reconstruction project, which runs from Hamilton Boulevard to Sioux Street.

The project includes new sanitary sewer, water main and storm sewer, as well as new sidewalks and fiber conduit.

The reconstructed roadway will be 39-foot-wide with parallel parking on both sides, according to documents filed with the city.

DGR Engineering of Sioux City completed the plans and specifications for the project.

The city engineer's estimate of probable construction costs for the project is $3,084,503.50 for the PCC paving option and $3,170,208.50 for the HMA paving option, according to the documents.

A bid letting is expected to take place on Nov. 1. The project has a late start date of April 17. Work is set to be completed within 120 working days, which is anticipated to be in October 2023. The project is being funded through the capital improvement program (CIP).

The budget for the project, which will be individually monitored, currently has a negative balance of $1,365.98. An additional $700,000 for the project has been requested from the CIP in fiscal year 2024. The remaining shortfall will be transferred from another project.