SIOUX CITY -- The Sioux City Council will be asked Monday to approve a rezoning request so that a local businessman can remodel 13 former assisted living apartments in Morningside and potentially add one or two new buildings to the property.

Dan Hiserote, of Avenue East Apartments, is asking that 6130 Morningside Ave. be rezoned from Neighborhood Conservation (NC.5) to General Residential (GR).

Being zoned General Residential would give Hiserote more options to add additional buildings to the property, which he purchased from Countryside Health Care Center in February. General Residential would also allow more than eight dwelling units per floor to be constructed, according to city documents.

"The proposal would allow for the petitioner to remodel the existing apartments and garages and possibly add one or two buildings with roughly 36 units on the property," the documents stated.

During a Planning and Zoning Commission meeting on April 11, a resident expressed concerns that the zoning change would cut off access to Countryside Health Care Center's parking.

Changes were made to the property that would allow access to parking and an easement was granted to avoid any access issues, according to the documents.

A total of 178 notices were sent to property owners in the area. Two property owners requested more information about the rezoning. Neither indicated they were for or against the project, according to the documents.

Another property owner expressed concerns that the apartments would become low income apartments and stated the nursing home has a difficult time keeping up the property.

"Building apartments will most likely affect their ability to manage their grounds, causing neighborhood deterioration," the property owner wrote.