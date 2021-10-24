Council to vote on rezoning request for northside convenience store, gas station

SIOUX CITY -- A proprietor is asking the Sioux City Council to rezone property at 27th and Court streets so that he can open a gas station and convenience store that sells alcohol and tobacco.

Mohammad Sajjad is requesting that the property at 1110 27th St. be rezoned from Suburban Commercial to General Commercial. The sale of alcohol and tobacco for offsite consumption is prohibited in the Suburban Commercial zone, while General Commercial allows it with reduced setback requirements from residential properties with a conditional use permit.

The existing building on the site previously operated as a gas station and convenience store under the White Oak Station brand, until it was red tagged in 2019. Back then, beer and wine was sold on the premises. The building was a Kum & Go station before it transitioned into a White Oak Station in 2018, along with two other Sioux City Kum & Go locations.

City documents state that Sajjad is currently working on repairing the property. For the business to be successful, Sajjad said the business needs the ability to sell tobacco and alcohol, according to the documents.

During an Oct. 12 Planning and Zoning Commission meeting, a resident expressed concerns about the amount of traffic at the intersection. While she said she isn't opposed to the gas station and convenience store, she said she would like to see the business close by 11 p.m., so that traffic will be minimized at night.

Sajjad, who owns other stores in Sioux City, said he plans to keep the store open from 6 a.m. to 11 p.m.

Fifty-one notices about the rezoning request were sent to property owners living in the area. Two responded with concerns about the hours of operation, while three expressed opposition to the request.

One resident stated that she doesn't want to deal with "extra noise, extra litter and increased criminal activity that will occur" if the request is approved.

"This is exactly what we dealt with when Kum and Go was in this location," she wrote. "We witnessed fights outside of the building at this location and even had shoplifters run past us in the alley as we were working in our garden."

Another resident noted in his response that he doesn't want more traffic added to the area. He also wrote, "Alcohol sales means more opportunity for problems."

The council could approve the request, but require that Sajjad close the business at 11 p.m. If they voted to deny it, he could apply for a conditional use permit, which would allow him to operate the gas station and convenience store, but not sell alcohol or tobacco.

