Council to weigh ordinance to regulate after-hours clubs

SIOUX CITY -- The Sioux City Council will be asked Monday to adopt an ordinance that would require after-hours clubs within city limits to be licensed.

The ordinance would allow the city to regulate places that operate between 2 and 6 a.m. for the purpose of "entertainment, social gathering, dancing, live or recorded music, or playing games of skill or chance." Over the past several years, these types of clubs have been the site of multiple shootings and other criminal activity.

In the early morning hours of Oct. 10, officers were dispatched to a shots fired call at an after-hours club at 427 Pierce St., where they found a male victim with a life-threatening gunshot wound to his upper body. A short time later, three other victims arrived at hospitals with non-life-threatening injuries. The shooting was the result of a dispute between two groups of people at the club, which has since closed, according to police.

"We've had homicides. We've had shootings. Physical disturbances are pretty common. There's been allegations of gambling and drug use and/or sales at these places," Sioux City Police Det. Josh Tyler told The Journal.

Tyler said he is aware of only one after-hours club in the city. But, he said the city has had as many as three after-hours clubs operating at one time.

If the proposed ordinance is adopted, existing clubs would be granted a temporary license to continue operating for 180 days after the ordinance goes into effect. Then, they would have to conform to and abide by the ordinance.

"Right now, we have a business that's trying to operate under this. This has nothing to do with this particular business," Tyler said of the ordinance recommendation. "Nationally, (after-hours clubs) are problematic during those hours. This is more of a preventative measure."

Tyler likened the way after-hours clubs operate to a "house party." Since there is no specific ordinance in place to regulate them, the clubs aren't subject to the same checks and balances as establishments that have liquor licenses.

"Right now, they are not as problematic as they were. For a duration of the time, I would say that they were a regular issue for the nightshift (officers)," Tyler said of after-hours clubs. "You find that it's typically the same group of people that are managing them. It's a group of four or five individuals that, 'Today, it's my club,' and, then, 'The next month, it's your club.'"

Under the proposed ordinance, after-hours club owners would be required to pay $175 to apply for or renew a license, which would be valid for a period of one year. As a condition of the application, owners would consent to allowing the city's inspection services and fire departments to inspect the premises to confirm compliance with city code standards. Licensees would also have to carry liability insurance.

Police officers would be allowed to enter the clubs during operating hours to confirm that alcoholic beverage laws were being complied with. Under the city code, consumption of alcoholic beverages on premises accessible to the public is prohibited from 2 to 6 a.m. on weekdays and Saturdays, and from 2 to 8 a.m. on Sundays. No one under 21 would be permitted in an after-hours club during hours of operation. The clubs could not be located in areas of the city that are zoned residential or operate within any premises that has a liquor license.

An after-hours club in violation of the ordinance would be declared a "nuisance," and the owner of the premises at which it operates at would be guilty of a municipal infraction, according to the proposed ordinance. Its license would be suspended if the licensee or the licensee's employee, agent or contractor committed a "specific criminal incident" at the club or "recklessly allowed" one to occur there, or was ordered to abate a nuisance at the club.

An after-hours club's license would be revoked if the licensee or the licensee's employee, agent or contractor committed or knowingly allowed another to commit murder or voluntary manslaughter. The license would also be terminated if the club's license had been suspended within the previous 12 months and the licensee or the licensee's employee, agent or contractor once again committed a criminal incident or knowingly allowed one to occur there.

Under the proposed ordinance, the city manager would issue a letter of intent to deny, suspend or revoke an after-hours club's license. Licensees would be allowed to request a hearing to contest any denial, suspension or revocation within 20 days of the date of the letter.

