Council votes to amend parking license agreement with Badgerow Building developer

SIOUX CITY -- The Sioux City Council voted unanimously Monday to approve a first amendment to the parking license agreement with the Badgerow Building's developer.

Before the vote, Economic Development Director Marty Dougherty told the council that construction on the mixed-use facility is expected to begin in October and that W. A. Klinger, L.L.C. was the low bidder on the project.

"The other good news about the project was they did receive $1 million from the Iowa Workforce Housing Tax Credit (Program)," Dougherty said.

Due to pandemic-related industrywide increases in the cost of building materials, the construction and financing costs for the project, which was expected to cost $23 million, will be higher than anticipated. The developer has worked with lenders and is asking to amend the rental payment schedule to its parking license agreement with the city in order to help meet financing costs for the project.

Under the initial parking license agreement, BadgerowDeveloper, LLC agreed to lease 170 to 200 parking spaces in the city-owned Heritage and Discovery parking ramps for a 10-year period for future tenants' use.