Council votes to increase swimming pool fees

SIOUX CITY -- Entrance fees for Sioux City's three swimming pools are going up for the first time since 2008.

The Sioux City Council voted 4 to 1 Monday to raise rates. The Parks and Recreation Department proposed the higher rates to support pay raises for pool staff. According to the department, lifeguards are already leaving Sioux City to work in nearby communities, which pay $12 or more per hour.

The new scale for a lifeguard 1 will be $10 to $13.50 per hour, with $12 recommended as a starting wage. The range will be $10.50 to $14 for a lifeguard 2/instructor guard, with $12.50 per hour recommended as a starting wage.

Before the vote, Sioux City recreation supervisor John Byrnes told the council that the city's proposed swimming pool rates were on par with or less than those of neighboring communities.

Admission for 2 to 17-year-olds in the low-income bracket will increase from $1.80 to $2.40 at Leif Erikson and Lewis pools and from $2.80 to $3.20 at the Riverside aquatics center, while general admission in that age group will rise from $2.25 to $3 at Leif and Lewis and from $3.50 to $4 at Riverside.

Adult admission in the low-income bracket will rise from $2.80 to $3.20 at Leif and Lewis and from $3.40 to $4 at Riverside, while adult general admission will rise from $3.50 to $4 at Leif and Lewis and $4.25 to $5 at Riverside.

Coupon books will also increase from $45 to $60 at Leif and Lewis and from $70 to $80 at Riverside. Punch passes will increase from $20 to $25 at Leif and Lewis and from $30 to $35 at Riverside.

"I just can't support it this year just because of what's all going on with the cost of living and everything else that we've got facing us," said Mayor Pro Tem Dan Moore, who cast the lone "no" vote. "I just don't think the timing is very good right now."

According to city staff, the rate increases will have little to no impact on low-income residents. The Parks and Recreation Department receives an annual $10,000 Community Development Block Grant through Neighborhood Services for free swimming pool passes. Qualifying residents receive a book of 25 free pool passes and a low-income card, which provides a 20% discount on admission to any pool after the free passes are used up.

"We always worry about the low-income people, but somebody's that's not low-income, but moderate-income is the one that's going to suffer on this as much, because they don't get the advantage of the free swimming and their parents' wages have probably not gone up that kind of percentage," Mayor Bob Scott said. "I think it's great that we have a program, but don't have that sliding scale for moderate income people."

