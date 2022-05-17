Council votes to let Lincoln couple keep their mini-pig despite a prohibition in city ordinance

Miss Lucy — the Juilana mini-pig who captured the hearts of her owners before they knew her presence in their home violated city code — gets to stay.

The Lincoln City Council on Monday voted unanimously to approve a resolution providing Ron and Dee Baddorf (the pig's owners) their request to waive the city code prohibiting swine in city limits.

The resolution — providing reasonable accommodation through the federal Fair Housing Act — applies only to the Baddorfs, their home and, of course, Lucy.

The couple had letters from their doctors confirming the emotional support Lucy offers and have provided documentation that they are disabled as defined by the federal Fair Housing Act.

“It seems Lucy is a very reasonable accommodation and it seems very reasonable to keep her in her home,” said Councilman Tom Beckius. “Lucy is one lucky pig. Mini-pig, excuse me.”

One can understand the confusion. Lucy, small enough to hold in Dee Baddorf’s hands when the couple bought her from a family in David City in February 2021, weighs 150 pounds now.

Dee Baddorf told the council Monday that’s in part because she didn’t read the directions on the pig food carefully, so Lucy willingly ate three times a day instead of the suggested once.

The Baddorfs, both military veterans, said Lucy has helped them both deal with post-traumatic stress disorder, and especially, helped Dee deal with severe depression and anxiety.

Dee was in the Army for 14 years and served tours in Iraq and Kosovo. Ronald retired from the Marines in 1995 but later spent time in Afghanistan training military personnel how to find explosive devices.

“You cannot understand how much joy she brings to me,” Dee Baddorf told the council. “I’m asking you because you’re my last hope not to take my Lucy away. I’ve had her since she was 4 weeks old. She doesn’t know anything else.”

The Baddorfs moved to Lincoln from Arizona in March 2020 when Ronald got a job at the veteran’s center. Sitting in an office all day reviewing claims didn't suit him and he and Dee now both work for Midlands Packaging Co.

The Baddorfs say they got a notice from Lincoln Animal Control after they took their son’s dog to the Humane Society after he snapped at Lucy.

At a pre-council meeting, council members had several questions about the resolution, primarily about whether it changes the ordinance or any other city regulations regarding animals (it doesn’t).

Several neighbors wrote letters in support of Lucy and letting the Baddorfs keep her — including one who spoke Monday at the council meeting.

One neighbor wrote in opposition, and Council member Sändra Washington considered modifying the resolution to include a requirement that the Baddorfs keep their fence in working order.

City Attorney Yohance Christie said he didn’t think any changes were necessary and recommended approval.

Councilman James Michael Bowers said he visited the Baddorfs' home over the weekend and met Lucy.

“I think in this instance voting to remove Lucy from the home would be cruel to Lucy because it’s the only life she’s ever known, but it would also be cruel to residents of our city who served their country and rely on Lucy and provide an excellent life for her."

Reach the writer at 402-473-7226 or mreist@journalstar.com. On Twitter @LJSreist

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0