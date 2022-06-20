Council votes to modify site plan for Morningside Avenue apartment complex

SIOUX CITY -- The Sioux City Council unanimously voted Monday to approve a site plan for a proposed apartment complex on Morningside Avenue, on the condition that the location of a dumpster enclosure be moved to the south.

The site plan for the 24-unit, three-story apartment building at 1720 Morningside Ave. shows the proposed dumpster enclosure in the northwest corner of the site.

Pickle Properties, which owns the property immediately to the north, appealed the Planning and Zoning Commission's decision to approve the site plan, specifically because of the location of a dumpster enclosure.

Jason Geary, a member of the commission, said the developer had to come to the commission on appeal several times because of "several deficiencies" with the site plan that didn't meet city code, such as setback and parking issues. He noted that neighbors have also expressed frustrations about the project and posed number of questions related to water runoff.

"If it wasn't such a dense project, do you think you could get rid of some of these different little quirks?" Mayor Bob Scott asked. "Twenty-four units seems like quite a few for that site."

Geary told Scott that he thinks the building envelop is going to stay the same. He said dropping down from a three-story to a two-story building would lower the need for parking.

"I assume the developer brought that forward because, based on the numbers, this is what they need to make it work," he said. "From a practical, commonsense perspective, I don't know how much you can really modify that site, even if you just take it down a story. And, then, is it feasible to do that much concrete work and all that sort of stuff and make a cash flow?"

Velma Ludwig, who lives on South Saint Aubin Street, raised concerns about more noise, as well as traffic on the street and sidewalk. She said the proposed apartment building, which she described as "stark," wouldn't fit with the appearance of the Peters Park neighborhood. She noted that two other adjacent apartment buildings are older.

"There's just too much traffic to add that many more people," Ludwig said. "... The funeral homes' guests do not have a place to park. They're parking in no parking areas. Is this the way to treat our visitors? To add more traffic?"

Erin Nelson, who also lives on South Saint Aubin Street, said she is worried about noise from an HVAC system, which would be visible, as well as increased traffic and privacy and drainage issues.

"There isn't any way to keep the runoff there. We already have erosion on both the front and the back. There is no storm sewer in all of Peters Park up there until you get halfway around that block," she said.

Developer Paul Koskovich told the council that no water is leaving the site and that the project will be an "improvement" in that regard for the neighbors. He said the dumpster enclosure was placed in northwest corner so that the driver of the roll off truck could easily access it.

"To ask a guy to back in and drive around, once a week, it's a nuisance," he said.

