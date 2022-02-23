Council votes to reduce Kinseth's subsidy for running Convention Center

SIOUX CITY -- In a split decision Wednesday, the Sioux City Council voted to reduce by over $25,000 the subsidy Kinseth Hospitality Co. receives to manage the city-owned Convention Center.

Mayor Bob Scott brought the matter up for a vote during a two-hour-long budget wrap-up session. The mayor proposed that Kinseth's subsidy be reduced to $340,000 for the budget that starts July 1. Newton Kam, general manager of the Courtyard Sioux City Downtown/Convention Center, told the council that Kinseth was "comfortable" with $365,733 in fiscal 2023, an amount unchanged from the current fiscal year.

Kinseth, a North Liberty, Iowa-based company, took over management of the Convention Center on Jan. 1, 2018. According to Kinseth's contract, the city incentivizes the company for cutting down on the subsidy taxpayers foot each year to keep the venue running.

The council voted 3-2 in favor of reducing the subsidy to $340,000 for the next budget year. Mayor Pro Tem Dan Moore and Councilman Alex Watters cast the "no" votes. City Manager Bob Padmore said the city will work with Kinseth to make some line item cuts to its budget.

Before the vote, Scott took issue with what he described as a lack of events occurring at the city-owned venue. He also noted that Kinseth's costs should have "gone down dramatically" amid the pandemic, which led to many groups canceling or postponing events.

"No more excuses about COVID. Those aren't acceptable to me anymore," said Scott, who cited declining virus case numbers in the community. "That's why you've got to figure out a way to get more events in that building. You've got to get weddings. You've got to get everything."

Kam told the council that he hears their concerns and that Kinseth is "putting an effort into getting more events," but he noted that inflation is also impacting operations.

"We just had a conversation with our vendor yesterday, they already told us about a five percent average increase on all costs, so that really has a heavy burden on the operation, as well," he said.

Scott said he's "tired of the excuses" and noted that other venues are facing similar financial challenges.

"Everybody will have that. You bid against a wedding at Crave, you bid against a wedding at the Marina, guess what? They've all got that," he said.

Since it was built in 1988, the Convention Center has hosted thousands of events. The $22 million, five-story Courtyard by Marriott Hotel, which connects to the Convention Center, opened on May 14, 2020 during the first year of the pandemic. A new addition and renovations to Gallery C were unveiled at the Convention Center in late December 2019. The more than $3 million in renovations include more flexible space for events, enhanced ballroom amenities and convenient restrooms.

The new space, according to the city, was supposed to market the facility and draw additional events, resulting in additional hotel/motel and sales taxes.

Meeting room renovations at the Convention Center are also planned, including new carpet, lighting and paint and wall coverings. In fiscal year 2023, $396,000 has been requested for carpeting for meeting rooms 1 to 10. That money would come out of the city's capital improvement program, CIP, budget.

Councilman Alex Watters told Kam that the story of the changes and upgrades needs to be told.

"I think you can do everything you can through photos and different things to sell that facility and you should be doing that. The one thing I do think you have working against you that we've seen with the Tyson and other facilities is that, as far as business travel for the business events or the conferences, they book two years out," he said.

Scott said bids should've been made for those types of events during the pandemic.

"We're spending $100,000 of city money on tourism that should impact his budget, but yet we continue to see these budgets not decline. To me, why are we spending all this money on tourism?" he said.

In September, the council authorized the city to make two $100,000 payments to the Sioux City Regional Convention and Visitors Bureau (SCRCVB) on Oct. 1 of 2021 and 2022. Scott was the only councilmember to vote against those contributions.

The SCRCVB focuses on bringing in new events and marketing Sioux City as a destination for tourists, conventions and sporting events.

Local leaders refocused their tourism efforts after Sioux City eliminated the city department that oversaw not only tourism, but also the Tyson Events Center and the Convention Center. The change occurred after the city hired Spectra, a Philadelphia-based venue management firm, to run the Tyson. The Convention & Visitors Bureau Board manages the new CVB, while the Events Facilities Advisory Board continues to oversee the city-owned venues.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox! Stay up-to-date on the latest in local and national government and political topics with our newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.