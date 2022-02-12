Council votes to upgrade Human Rights Commission secretary position

SIOUX CITY -- The Sioux City Council voted Saturday in a split decision to upgrade a part-time administrative secretary position for the Human Rights Commission to full-time, but didn't make a decision, during the day-long operating budget hearing, on a request from the police department to add one full-time evidence technician.

The council voted 3 to 2 in favor of the Human Rights Commission's request, with Councilwoman Julie Schoenherr and Mayor Bob Scott casting "no" votes. The move, which was not recommended by city staff, has a net expense of $39,995.

"A budget is a moral document and it shows what we prioritize as a city," said Councilman Matthew O'Kane, who brought the matter up for a vote at the end of the meeting. "I think human rights is something that we can all agree is something that should be prioritized."

Human Rights Commission Director Karen Mackey told the council that nine people have covered that administrative secretary position in 16 years.

"They sacrificed to work for us part-time because they believed in our mission," she said. "But, eventually, most left because they needed a full-time job with benefits. When we lose staff, we lose knowledge and experience; and training new staff costs time and money."

Top staff recommend increasing the city's operating budget next year by $5.8 million, or 2.62%, which would result in a slight increase in the city's property tax rate. The City Council began its review of the proposed $226.7 million fiscal 2023 budget, $47,166,994 of which accounts for debt service, at the special meeting in the Council Chambers. The proposed increase of 4.25% in general fund expenditures is due primarily to increases in employee wages and benefits.

The Police Department is requesting an operating budget of $24.3 million next fiscal year, an increase of $367,938, or 1.5%.

Staff recommended that three senior police identification technicians be reclassified as full-time crime scene investigators, which would result in a net expense of $8,038. They did not recommend the addition of two more police officers, a net expense of $238,290, or adding one full-time evidence technician, a net expense of $80,656.

"Right now, having good forensic evidence is huge in court," Sioux City Police Chief Rex Mueller said. "All of our county attorneys, they're focusing on it. Our federal attorneys are focusing on it. Nothing beats having that forensic evidence to back up what the investigators do, what the detectives are doing. We place a high emphasis on that."

Mueller said the department, which is currently allocated 127 officers, is fully staffed as far as hiring goes and is "responding accordingly" to an increase in violent crime. But, due to military deployments and injuries, he said it doesn't feel like the department is fully staffed.

"It's always a challenge and we're always moving and allocating resources to make sure that essential services are covered. Our bread and butter is making sure that we're able to answer those calls for service," he said.

Mayor Pro Tem Dan Moore asked Mueller what the standard number of officers is for a community of Sioux City's size.

Mueller said the city, which is growing further east and south, is 21 or 22 officers short, based on type of calls, time spent on calls and the city's demographics. If the city were to try to keep pace with national standards, Mueller said that shortage rises to about 70 officers.

"Now, I can understand we have to be responsible to the taxpayers. There's no doubt about that. And, I think we do an extremely good job of doing more with less, but that doesn't mean that more officers, more staffing in certain areas would not create more community safety, because it would," he said.

Mueller said he "couldn't be more proud" of how officers responded to an incident Friday involving an armed robbery suspect near Heelan High School.

According to police, Emanuel Pleitez, 36, grabbed a gun while handcuffed in the back seat of a police car and threatened to harm himself and the officer who was driving. The officer immediately pulled over near the intersection of 12th Street and Grandview Boulevard, exited the vehicle, took cover and called for backup. Negotiators then spent nearly an hour trying to convince Pleitez to drop the weapon. He eventually fired several shots, broke a window and attempted to climb out of the vehicle. Police responded by unleashing a gas irritant, similar to a pepper spray. Pleitez was detained shortly afterward.

"That was all of our resources. That was everything we had," Mueller said. "In fact, there was a lack of resources, where I didn't have public information officers because they were on the scene. There were certain things that we were lacking, even though we managed that scene very well. Numbers do help."

Later on in the meeting, following a request from Inspection Services to upgrade a part-time clerical assistant to full-time, Scott remarked that taxpayers will be "stretched" if every department gets what it wants.

The proposed property tax levy is around $15.43 per $1,000 of assessed valuation, up about 6.7 percent, from the previous year's levy of around $14.45.

The owner of a home assessed at $100,000 would pay $761 in property taxes to the city, up $16 from the previous year, while while the owner of a commercial or industrial property with an assessed value of $100,000 would face a city tax bill of $1,389, up from $89 the prior year, according to the proposed budget.

Scott noted that the average house in the community is $150,000, rather than $100,000.

"You've got a lady that got a 6% increase on Social Security, but most of that's going to gas and food. And, she's going to have a tough time," he said. "I know it doesn't sound like much, but when prescription drugs are going up and that. I'm not going to get up on my big soap box today, but think about it. If you're on that kind of an income, it's tough."

