SIOUX CITY -- The field is set for the Sioux City mayoral and council elections.
According to the City Clerk's Office, Mayor Bob Scott will face just one challenger in his quest for another term. His opponent is Maria Rundquist, a former ESL instructor for Northeast Community College who runs a translation business. Scott will have served 15 years as mayor after his current term ends in 2020.
Councilwoman Rhonda Capron, the only other incumbent up for re-election, will face four challengers. They are Michael Bayala, an accountant; Rosario Perez Jr., a local hip-hop artist also known as Rev; Julie Schoenherr, owner of SoHo Kitchen & Bar; and Michael O'Connor, a writer and artist.
O'Connor and Schoenherr are the latest candidates to throw their hats into the ring.
Schoenherr told the Journal on Wednesday that she is "ready to help steer Sioux City in the right direction to experience some growth."
"Not so much growing outwards, but growing up," Schoenherr explained. "We've got a great city. It's a nice size, but we have so many areas within the city that need to be developed and finished and made better."
Welcome back! You've reached your free article limit. Become a member to help support our work.
The entry of at least three candidates triggers a primary election on Oct. 8. The top two vote-getters for the council seat will advance to the Nov. 5 general election. Since only two candidates have filed in the mayoral race, a primary will not take place.
Scott ran unopposed in his last election in 2016, while Capron easily beat her challenger, Thomas Venesky, with 77 percent of the vote.
First courthouse
Courthouse construction
Courthouse construction
Courthouse drawing
Courthouse dome
'Western Architect'
'Western Architect'
Courthouse and City Hall
Woodbury County Courthouse
Courthouse interior
Light fixtures
Courthouse mail chute
Courthouse security
Courthouse elevators
Courtroom repairs
Courthouse terra cotta
Courthouse terra cotta
Election Watch Party
Courthouse repair
Courthouse architecture
Courthouse architecture
Courthouse exterior
Coming soon: Subscribe to our Politics email!
Get a weekly recap on the latest in local and national political news with our free newsletter.
Copyright 2019 Sioux City Newspapers, Incorporated, dba Sioux City Journal, 515 Pavonia St. Sioux City, IA
Sioux City Newspapers, Incorporated is an indirect subsidiary of Lee Enterprises, Incorporated
| Terms of Use | Privacy Policy