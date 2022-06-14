County could partner with UnityPoint to enhance EMS services

SIOUX CITY – A potential partnership between Woodbury County EMS and UnityPoint Health - St. Luke's could provide more EMS coverage throughout the county.

At their meeting Tuesday, the Woodbury County Board of Supervisors discussed partnering with UnityPoint to create an agreement for more EMT, paramedic, and ambulance service.

UnityPoint would provide primary coverage of Sergeant Bluff, Salix and Sloan, while Woodbury County Emergency Services would primarily cover the rest of the county, said Kevin Handke, regional manager of EMS and emergency management at UnityPoint Health.

If Woodbury County was busy and unable to respond to a call, UnityPoint would be dispatched, and vice versa.

Supervisor Rocky De Witt brought the information to the board, after meeting with Handke, the Interim Emergency Services Director Bob Welte and UnityPoint CEO and President Lorenzo Suter.

Handke said the hospital has noticed coverage gaps when there are two or three calls in the county, or calls that are on opposite sides of the county. The emergency services department also has an empty paramedic position.

“I think this can be a very strong partnership for the county,” De Witt said, having a large county and several towns difficult to conveniently reach.

The service provided by UnityPoint would follow the same service guidelines and provide the same services.

Handke said this is partially a way for UnityPoint to expand their paramedic transportation services and help the community. Currently UnityPoint has an ambulance for its neonatal intensive care unit with staff on-site 24/7.

The partnership would not cost the county anything. All equipment, vehicles and staffing for the UnityPoint services would be out of UnityPoint. The UnityPoint team would be dispatched by the communications center.

Welte said the potential partnership could save the county money on medical supplies.

"We could go through them and get some of our medical supplies," he said.

The supervisors voiced support of the potential agreement and De Witt indicated he will work with UnityPoint to determine the details.

