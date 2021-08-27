County group: Contractors for Woodbury County jail not required to pay 'prevailing' wages to workers

SIOUX CITY -- Contractors for the new Woodbury County Law Enforcement Center will not have to follow federal Davis-Bacon Act labor laws, the joint city-county panel overseeing the project heard Friday.
Because the county is using up to $15.6 million in federal COVID relief funds, union officials and others have contended that the project would fall under the Davis-Bacon Act, a 1931 law that requires contractors and subcontractors working on federally-funded jobs to pay their laborers wages and benefits no less than what others locally pay their workers for similar projects. The requirement is often referred to as the "prevailing" wage rule.
Shane Albrecht of the Baker Group, the project manager for the jail, presented new guidance on Davis-Bacon from the National Association of Counties during a Friday morning meeting of the joint city-county Law Enforcement Center Authority board.
The county association's guidelines said Davis-Bacon Act does not apply to projects funded by American Rescue Plan Act dollars, unless there are other federal program funds being used, Albrecht said.
Sioux City Mayor Bob Scott had previously expressed reservations about the county not requiring the general contractor, Haussmann Construction, to follow Davis-Bacon Act wage rules, saying he believed that is a requirement for local governments using American Rescue Plan Act dollars.
Without no other good options, the county board agreed to use up to $15.6 million of its roughly $20 million in ARPA over two budget years to help cover a shortfall for the $65 million project.
Eryn Hurley of NACo said Davis-Bacon only becomes a factor when the project is being constructed with funds from another federal program that requires enforcement of the act.
If the funding is being used towards projects such as water, sewer and broadband and is over $10 million, contractors must be compliance with the Davis-Bacon Act, according to the county association guidelines.
Albrecht said a majority of the intended use for the relief funding does not fall into the definition of "infrastructure," therefore the $10 million threshold does not apply. There is also no federal funding outside of the ARPA funds being used on the project.
Site preparation has begun on the Kaw Enforcement Center, which will be built on a 38-acre plot of land in the vicinity of 28th Street.
In March 2020, county voters approved a $50.3 million bond issue to replace the current jail, which is beset by a series of structural problems. Due to a series of supply problems related to the pandemic, costs for construction materials skyrocketed, causing the price tag of the jail project to balloon.