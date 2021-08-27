County group: Contractors for Woodbury County jail not required to pay 'prevailing' wages to workers

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Without no other good options, the county board agreed to use up to $15.6 million of its roughly $20 million in ARPA over two budget years to help cover a shortfall for the $65 million project.

Eryn Hurley of NACo said Davis-Bacon only becomes a factor when the project is being constructed with funds from another federal program that requires enforcement of the act.

If the funding is being used towards projects such as water, sewer and broadband and is over $10 million, contractors must be compliance with the Davis-Bacon Act, according to the county association guidelines.

Albrecht said a majority of the intended use for the relief funding does not fall into the definition of "infrastructure," therefore the $10 million threshold does not apply. There is also no federal funding outside of the ARPA funds being used on the project.

Site preparation has begun on the Kaw Enforcement Center, which will be built on a 38-acre plot of land in the vicinity of 28th Street.

In March 2020, county voters approved a $50.3 million bond issue to replace the current jail, which is beset by a series of structural problems. Due to a series of supply problems related to the pandemic, costs for construction materials skyrocketed, causing the price tag of the jail project to balloon.

