County officials hope to tighten restrictions on windfarms in Woodbury County

- No protections for the Loess Hills;

- No assurances for the removal of decommissioned wind turbines;

- Current fees collected do not offset the time and resources expended to process review.

The proposed ordinance addresses all of the vulnerabilities. Instead of being a zoning ordinance, it would now be a standalone ordinance, putting the decision in the Board of Supervisors' hands.

The proposed setback distances are:

- 600 feet or 110 percent of total height from occupied residences, public road right-of-way and public conservation areas;

- 600 feet from cemetery or city limits;

- 110 percent of total height from adjacent property lines, unoccupied non-residential buildings and confinement feeding operations buildings;

- One mile from the Loess Hills.

Graham McGaffin, The Nature Conservancy of Iowa's associate director of conservation and Loess Hills programs, said the Loess Hills is an internationally significant area. There is only one other place in the world like the Loess Hills, and it's in China.

He said it is more important then ever to protect the area.