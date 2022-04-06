Court Administration office to see slight remodel

SIOUX CITY – The Court Administration office has been approved for a $55,000 remodel.

The Board of Supervisors approved the funding request on Tuesday for the project.

The Court Administration office, located at Room 210 in the Woodbury County Courthouse, will receive new cubicles and furniture paid for by the Iowa State Court Administration. In addition to the new cubicles, Judge Patrick Tott requested the county fund new paint, carpet, electrical work, blinds and a new secure reception counter.

A majority of the funding, around $28,000 will be spent on the new reception counter. Currently, there is no official reception counter, nor is there security to prevent individuals from entering the office.

The new reception counter will be a secure barrier between the public and the staff.

Supervisors Keith Radig said he feels the county courthouse is one of the most secure buildings in Sioux City, besides the federal courthouse.

Tott said it is with regard to weapons, but the layout doesn’t prevent all harm.

“We have five females working in that office with limited ability to defend themselves, you don’t need to have a weapon to cause harm,” he said.

The remaining funding will be used for $12,000 in new carpet, $2,500 in blinds and $12,500 in electrical wiring, relocation of lighting, HVAC, and fire/smoke components.

Tott also requested the county identify a future storage location for the court files that are currently stored in the Law Enforcement Center, and space for senior and traveling judges on the 6th floor of the courthouse.

The board delayed deciding on a location for the senior and traveling judges, and Kenny Schmitt, building services director, said he is working to find a new location for the files.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox! Stay up-to-date on the latest in local and national government and political topics with our newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.