CRAWFORD COUNTY RESULTS: Garcia wins Denison council election; Desy, Held and Scheuring take Denison school board

Tuesday marked a day where residents of Crawford County had a whole host of things to decide on for local elections.

At least six different races were contested including an at-large council seat for Denison and two council spots in Kiron. One of the most crowded elections was for Arion City Council where five folks vied for just two seats.

With the Denison council race, Jessica Garcia defeated William Miller 69.10%-30.90% while Rachel Desy, John R. Held and John R. Held each got more than 25% of the vote in the Denison school board election which was enough to get them a seat.

Below are results of contested races for mayor, city council and schools boards in Crawford County Tuesday, as well as elected officials where one or more write-in candidates will win election. The school boards listed are for districts headquartered in the county.

CRAWFORD COUNTY

Arion

Mayor

Write-in: still to come

City Council (vote for no more than 3)

Write-ins: still to come

Charter Oak

Council (vote for no more than 2)

Brent Friedrichs: 36.71%

Benjamin Heyne: 28.48%

Ronald G. Schau: 15.82%

Earl S. Nelson: 13.92%

Write-in: 3.16%

Carolyn J. Nelson: 1.90%

Buck Grove

Council (vote for no more than 5)

Write-in: 46.67%

Michele Stover: 26.67%

Aaron Schroeder: 26.67%

Dow City

Council (vote for no more than 3)

Robin McCoid: 28.57%

Kody Meyer: 25.71%

Connie Garrett: 22.86%

Phyllis TenEyck: 22.38%

Write-in: 0.48%

Denison

Council at-large (vote for no more than 1)

Jessica Garcia: 69.10%

William L. Miller: 30.90%

Kiron

Council (vote for no more than 2)

Myrna Henrich: 46.38%

Jennifer Hoaglund: 37.68%

Kathy Lickteig: 15.94%

Ricketts

Mayor

Write-in: still to come

Council (vote for no more than 3)

Drene K. Briggle: 37.93%

Carol Schlensig: 34.48%

Write-in: 27.59%

Schleswig

Council (vote for no more than 3)

Tim Bubke: 29.74%

Richard Hanlin: 25.43%

Rory Degen: 22.41%

Duane Jacoby: 21.55%

Write-in: 0.86%

Vail

Council (vote for no more than 3)

Daniel J. Crane: 40.91%

Bob Niehaus: 39.77%

Write-in: 19.32%

Charter Oak-Ute school board (vote for no more than 2)

Jill Klinker: 52.57%

Randy Weed: 46.86%

Write-in: 0.57%

Denison school board

At-large (vote for no more than 3)

Rachel Desy: 30.42%

John R. Held: 28.25%

Louis Scheuring: 26.02%

Christy Welch: 14.94%

Write-in: 0.38%

Jared McNett is an online editor and reporter for the Sioux City Journal. You can reach him at 712-293-4234 and follow him on Twitter at TwoHeadedBoy98.

