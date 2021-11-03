CRAWFORD COUNTY RESULTS: Garcia wins Denison council election; Desy, Held and Scheuring take Denison school board

Tuesday marked a day where residents of Crawford County had a whole host of things to decide on for local elections.
At least six different races were contested including an at-large council seat for Denison and two council spots in Kiron. One of the most crowded elections was for Arion City Council where five folks vied for just two seats.
With the Denison council race, Jessica Garcia defeated William Miller 69.10%-30.90% while Rachel Desy, John R. Held and John R. Held each got more than 25% of the vote in the Denison school board election which was enough to get them a seat.
Below are results of contested races for mayor, city council and schools boards in Crawford County Tuesday, as well as elected officials where one or more write-in candidates will win election. The school boards listed are for districts headquartered in the county.
CRAWFORD COUNTY
Arion
Mayor
Write-in: still to come
City Council (vote for no more than 3)
Write-ins: still to come
Charter Oak
Council (vote for no more than 2)
Brent Friedrichs: 36.71%
Benjamin Heyne: 28.48%
Ronald G. Schau: 15.82%
Earl S. Nelson: 13.92%
Write-in: 3.16%
Carolyn J. Nelson: 1.90%
Buck Grove
Council (vote for no more than 5)
Write-in: 46.67%
Michele Stover: 26.67%
Aaron Schroeder: 26.67%
Dow City
Council (vote for no more than 3)
Robin McCoid: 28.57%
Kody Meyer: 25.71%
Connie Garrett: 22.86%
Phyllis TenEyck: 22.38%
Write-in: 0.48%
Denison
Council at-large (vote for no more than 1)
Jessica Garcia: 69.10%
William L. Miller: 30.90%
Kiron
Council (vote for no more than 2)
Myrna Henrich: 46.38%
Jennifer Hoaglund: 37.68%
Kathy Lickteig: 15.94%
Ricketts
Mayor
Write-in: still to come
Council (vote for no more than 3)
Drene K. Briggle: 37.93%
Carol Schlensig: 34.48%
Write-in: 27.59%
Schleswig
Council (vote for no more than 3)
Tim Bubke: 29.74%
Richard Hanlin: 25.43%
Rory Degen: 22.41%
Duane Jacoby: 21.55%
Write-in: 0.86%
Vail
Council (vote for no more than 3)
Daniel J. Crane: 40.91%
Bob Niehaus: 39.77%
Write-in: 19.32%
Charter Oak-Ute school board (vote for no more than 2)
Jill Klinker: 52.57%
Randy Weed: 46.86%
Write-in: 0.57%
Denison school board
At-large (vote for no more than 3)
Rachel Desy: 30.42%
John R. Held: 28.25%
Louis Scheuring: 26.02%
Christy Welch: 14.94%
Write-in: 0.38%
