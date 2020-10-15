Creasman makes fourth run for Iowa House 17 seat held by Windschitl

MISSOURI VALLEY -- - The same two candidates will compete for the Iowa House District 17 seat for the fourth time in 12 years.
Jan Creasman, a Democrat, will challenge Rep. Matt Windschitl for his seat. Creasman previously lost to the Republican incumbent in 2008, 2016 and 2018.
Windschitl, first elected to the House in 2006, has served as a House assistant majority leader and speaker pro tem.
The election is on Nov. 3, and early voting in Iowa began on Oct. 5.
House District 17 is composed of all of Ida and Monona counties, southeast Woodbury County, and the western two-thirds of Harrison County. Republicans hold a commanding lead in the sprawling district, which stretches from Holstein in the north to Missouri Valley in the south. There currently are 9,092 voters registered as Republicans, 4,295 as Democrats and 5,651 people registered as no party.
JAN CREASMAN
Party: Democratic
Age: 67
Residence: Woodbine
Occupation: Social worker
Electoral experience: Former West Harrison School board member, unsuccessfully sought House seat in 2008, 2016 and 2018.
Main issues for 2020
1. Education. Public education continues to be underfunded in Iowa, because the Republican Party doesn't consider an informed public to be a priority, and doesn't consider any public good worth funding.
2. Clean water. Clean water is a fundamental resource. An unacceptable number of Iowa's waterways are polluted by point source and nonpoint source pollution, which are a threat to residents and to livestock producers.
Why vote for me: I see the continued drain of resources from our rural communities. These communities have nothing to offer to hold on to our trained young adults as they raise their families. Our elders are deprived of access to local groceries, doctors, and pharmacies. What makes me different is I believe all people should have representation, not just those who vote for me or the lobbyists that donate to my campaign.
MATT WINDSCHITL
Party: Republican
Age: 36
Residence: Missouri Valley
Occupation: Doll Distributing in Council Bluffs
Electoral experience: First elected to the statehouse in 2006, and has won seven terms.
Main issues for 2020
1. Continuing to restore our economy to a place of prosperity after the global pandemic, while ensuring that Iowans have access to good quality jobs, education and healthcare.
2. Maintaining a balanced budget and investing the taxpayers dollars wisely, while seizing on opportunities to reduce overall tax burden on Iowans.
Why vote for me: While serving as a state representative I have fought hard every year to advance freedoms, enhance Iowans quality of life, and have been a wise steward of the taxpayers dollar. If re-elected, I will continue to provide the leadership that Iowans expect from their elected officials. It is truly an honor to represent the good people of House District 17, and I humbly ask for their continued support this November.
