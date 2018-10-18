MISSOURI VALLEY, Iowa -- The same two candidates will compete for the Iowa House District 17 seat for the third time in 10 years.
Jan Creasman, a Democrat, will challenge Rep. Matt Windschitl for his seat. Creasmann previously lost to the Republican incumbent in 2008 and 2016.
Windschitl, who was first elected to the House in 2006, has served as a House assistant majority leader and speaker pro tem.
House District 17 is composed of southeast Woodbury County, Ida and Monona counties, and the western two-thirds of Harrison County. There are 7,931 registered Republicans, 4,283 Democrats and 6,537 people registered as no party in the sprawling district, which stretches from Holstein in the north to Missouri Valley in the south.
JAN CREASMAN
Party: Democratic
Age: 65
Residence: Rural Woodbine
Occupation: Social worker
Electoral experience: West Harrison School Board, candidate for Iowa House in 2008 and 2016.
Main issues for 2018:
1. Education: Far from being an expense, education is an investment in our future. Education, especially public education, has been under attack by Republican lawmakers for years, because they know an ignorant community is easier to lead by fear.
2. Medicaid and health care: We shouldn’t have to choose between health care and making the rent. Iowa’s privatization of Medicaid makes money for corporations, on the backs of our children, elderly, disabled, and mentally ill.
Why vote for me: Republicans have proven they cannot govern. The only way to reverse the Republicans' failed policies is to elect Democratic candidates at every level. We can't have rural communities without a middle class, and we can't have a middle class if we have government of, by, and for big corporations.
MATT WINDSCHITL
Party: Republican
Age: 34
Residence: Missouri Valley
Occupation: Switchman for Union Pacific Railroad
Electoral experience: Six terms in the Iowa House
Main issues for 2018:
1. Gun rights. Move forward a proposal to add Second Amendment protections in our state constitution. Iowa is one of only six states without specific protections enumerated in our constitution. It has to move through the next General Assembly in order to be put on the ballot for voter approval in 2020.
2. State Budget. Continue to balance the budget and return unneeded tax dollars back to the hard-working taxpayers of Iowa. We started this process last year with the passage of our tax reform bill, but this is an ongoing process and more improvements will be needed in the future.
Why vote for me: I am asking for people's vote because I have proven my leadership skills and have experience in representing the values and principles that my constituents believe in. We have accomplished many great things by working together and I would like to continue building on those accomplishments to make the future a better place for every Iowan.