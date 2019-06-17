DAKOTA CITY -- When flood waters washed through Dakota County in March, damaging roads, culverts and bridges, county officials knew the repairs to follow would take a toll on the budget.
With two weeks left in the current fiscal year, just how much of a financial headache was caused by flooding is becoming clearer.
The Dakota County Board of Commissioners on Monday approved a resolution to transfer $125,000 from various county funds to cover expenditures that exceeded the highway department's budget of nearly $1.9 million. The action came a month after the board voted to borrow $1.5 million to pay for flood- and weather-related damages to county roads and bridges.
"We had to move some funds around to make sure we were able to cover those costs," board chairman Martin Hohenstein said. "I'm happy with where we're at."
Heavy rains on March 13 fell on frozen ground and, along with melting snow, filled rivers, creeks and ditches across the region. The rushing waters washed away gravel, culverts and portions of roads. Ice chunks from frozen waterways struck and damaged bridges.
Hohenstein said Dakota County must replace one bridge and several culverts. Other bridges needed repairs. The county has spent approximately $200,000 to buy extra gravel to repair damaged roads. Some of those costs were paid out of the current budget, and many of the major costs will be paid out of the $1.5 million the county has borrowed. It's hoped that up to 85 percent of the county's costs to repair damage will be reimbursed by federal and state emergency management agencies.
County highway superintendent Fred Kellogg said all flood-damaged roads except one -- a section of T Avenue with a damaged bridge about 2.5 miles north of Emerson -- have been reopened. Though flood-damaged roads are open again, many have had temporary repairs and will need more work before they're back to pre-flood conditions.
"Everything is back open, but not at 100 percent," Kellogg said.
Hohenstein said recovery efforts were complicated by frequent April and May rains, which prevented some damaged roads from drying out so road crews could fix them. It's caused inconveniences for Dakota County residents, though most seemed to understand the county's predicament.
"They have had patience," Hohenstein said.