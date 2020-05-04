Dakota County considering moratorium on wind farms

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800.397.2213 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

DAKOTA CITY -- Wind energy developers have not approached Dakota County in the past about building wind farms there, county leaders say.

The Dakota County Board of Commissioners today will consider a resolution that would keep wind farms out of the county for the foreseeable future.

On the agenda for the board's meeting is a moratorium that would prohibit "... all applications, installations and projects involving wind energy systems until such time that the Board has amended regulations in place to ensure the protection of the public health, safety and welfare ..." of Dakota County citizens.

The board meeting is scheduled for 1 p.m. in the Dakota County Courthouse. It is not available to view or hear via video streaming or teleconference.

The subject of a moratorium arose earlier this year as the county amended its zoning ordinances pertaining to wind energy systems, board chairman Martin Hohenstein said.

"The board has been doing a little homework on wind energy," Hohenstein said. "We're gathering information to see if it's the right decision for Dakota County at this time."