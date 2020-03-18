Dakota County Courthouse temporarily closes due to COVID-19

Dakota County Sheriff Chris Kleinberg was the county official pushing hardest in the Wednesday meeting discussions to close the entire courthouse to the public. The Dakota County Courthouse has a jail attached to the building holding other departments in which people can pay taxes or register vehicles, and Kleinberg said complete "isolation" is the only way to ensure no people with coronavirus enter and possibly spread it to others, whether patrons, county employees or jail inmates.

Kleinberg said he is worried that if an inmate or two gets ill from the virus, it would be very costly for the county to pay for those medical costs.

"This will completely run us into bankruptcy," he said.

Kleinberg said he's tried to limit the number of inmates in the jail, by taking the step that some other sheriffs have done, in no longer taking in those who are charged with misdemeanors instead of felonies.

"The downside to that is if the criminals hear that, they don't stop criminal-ling," he said.