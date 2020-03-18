Dakota County Courthouse temporarily closes due to COVID-19

DAKOTA CITY -- The Dakota County Courthouse will be closed for three business days through Monday, as the county board of commissioners voted unanimously Wednesday to take the step in order to limit the possible impact of coronavirus in the building where the public handles many tasks.
Board chairman Marty Hohenstein said the number of county treasurer departments that closed to the public in Nebraska spiked in just one day, so the necessity of considering similar action in Dakota County was high.
"As of (Tuesday), there were two (closed treasurer offices), and now there are 23," Hohenstein said, following up on information stated by Dakota County Treasurer Bob Giese.
Also in the meeting, the county commissioners declared a state of emergency, and the South Sioux City Council in a Monday meeting will consider taking that step as well. The only current South Sioux City government building with access restrictions is the library, where the building is not open to the public, but books that have been put on hold for people can be picked up for two hours on the afternoons of Thursday, Saturday and Monday.
South Sioux City Administrator Lance Hedquist said Wednesday the city in recent days has readied a series of measures that may be pursued, once the state Department of Health recommends more substantive steps be taken, as COVID-19 conditions worsen. Hedquist said such steps ahead could include closing City Hall.
Nebraska Gov. Pete Ricketts on Wednesday said the state has 24 confirmed cases out of the roughly 500 people who have been tested so far for the coronavirus. None have been in Dakota County, with the most proximate being two in Knox County.
Across the border in South Dakota, access to the Union County Courthouse in Elk Point has been limited to essential business only in an effort to reduce human interactions and limit the spread of COVID-19.
That began Wednesday, and the county is asking citizens to make an appointment with county offices they need to do business with before arriving at the courthouse. Union County residents are encouraged to conduct as much business as possible through the mail, over the phone or online, as is also the request in Woodbury and Dakota counties.
The Dakota County commissioners discussed but passed on the option of allowing people to continue to use the courthouse, with only a few let in at a time, by appointment. That was the method put in place for the Woodbury County Courthouse by the county supervisors Tuesday.
Dakota County Sheriff Chris Kleinberg was the county official pushing hardest in the Wednesday meeting discussions to close the entire courthouse to the public. The Dakota County Courthouse has a jail attached to the building holding other departments in which people can pay taxes or register vehicles, and Kleinberg said complete "isolation" is the only way to ensure no people with coronavirus enter and possibly spread it to others, whether patrons, county employees or jail inmates.
Kleinberg said he is worried that if an inmate or two gets ill from the virus, it would be very costly for the county to pay for those medical costs.
"This will completely run us into bankruptcy," he said.
Kleinberg said he's tried to limit the number of inmates in the jail, by taking the step that some other sheriffs have done, in no longer taking in those who are charged with misdemeanors instead of felonies.
"The downside to that is if the criminals hear that, they don't stop criminal-ling," he said.
The closure was set for three business days, starting Thursday and running through Monday, with the decision to be revisited by the commissioners in their next meeting, which is on that afternoon. Commissioner Janet Gill said county leaders should monitor public input about the decision and how employees felt it was working, as the commissioners prep to extend or otherwise alter the decision.
"There are so many moving pieces and decisions made today don't have anything to do with tomorrow," Hohenstein said.