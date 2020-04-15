You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Dakota County installs election drop box for early ballots
View Comments

Dakota County installs election drop box for early ballots

{{featured_button_text}}
Dakota County ballot dropbox

A secure drive-up election drop box has been installed at the Dakota County Courthouse in Dakota City for voters to deposit their early voter ballots, early voter applications and voter registration cards. The Nebraska primary election is May 12.

 Provided by Dakota County Clerk's Office

DAKOTA CITY -- An election drop box has been installed at the Dakota County Courthouse to enable the county's voters to drop off their early voter ballots for the May 12 Nebraska primary election.

The drop box is at the southeast corner of the frontage road parking at the courthouse, 1601 Broadway St., in Dakota City.

No postage is necessary to deposit the ballots. Early voter applications and voter registration cards also may be deposited in the secure box.

Early voter applications and voter registrations must be deposited in the drop box by 6 p.m. May 1.

Early voter ballots must be dropped in the box by 8 p.m. May 12.

There will be no early voting inside the courthouse, which remains closed to most visitors because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Polls will be open at the normal precinct voting locations from 8 a.m.-8 p.m. on election day, May 12.

Iowa election officials take unprecedented precautions for June 2 primary
Mobile COVID-19 testing site set up at Dakota City Fire Station
1 of 18
View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News