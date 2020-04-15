Dakota County installs election drop box for early ballots

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

DAKOTA CITY -- An election drop box has been installed at the Dakota County Courthouse to enable the county's voters to drop off their early voter ballots for the May 12 Nebraska primary election.

The drop box is at the southeast corner of the frontage road parking at the courthouse, 1601 Broadway St., in Dakota City.

No postage is necessary to deposit the ballots. Early voter applications and voter registration cards also may be deposited in the secure box.

Early voter applications and voter registrations must be deposited in the drop box by 6 p.m. May 1.

Early voter ballots must be dropped in the box by 8 p.m. May 12.

There will be no early voting inside the courthouse, which remains closed to most visitors because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Polls will be open at the normal precinct voting locations from 8 a.m.-8 p.m. on election day, May 12.

