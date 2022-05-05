Dakota County sheriff faces GOP primary challenge from former deputy and commissioner

DAKOTA CITY -- After taking office in 2011, Dakota County Sheriff Chris Kleinberg said he turned around the department, which had faced multiple civil lawsuits for misconduct by employees in the years prior.

"I want to keep the integrity in the sheriff's office, I don’t want to see it go away," said Kleinberg, who is seeking a 4th, four-year term.

His opponent in the May 10 Republican primary, former sheriff's deputy and county commissioner Kevin Rohde, worries the county could lessen its support of law enforcement if present trends continue.

"I’ve been at the sheriff’s office for 23 years and I’ve seen times where the community has lost faith in us and I don’t want us further getting to that stage," Rohde said.

Jail expansion dispute

The two GOP candidates were both raised in the county, have worked in the same fields for a decade or more and want to see the $12.4 million-plus jail expansion completed as quickly as possible. But they differ on how they talk about the five-person Dakota County Board of Commissioners and how it's moved on the sheriff's request to expand the 112-bed county jail.

In a 4-1 vote in January, the commission approved a preconstruction services agreement to hire a construction manager for $25,000. The vote also enabled an architecture firm in Des Moines to further develop the jail's design at a cost of $200,000.

Two previous votes on the issue failed 3-2. At an board meeting, Kleinberg told the three commissioners who voted no, Janet Gill, Larry Albenesius and Troy Launsby they should resign. Gill and Albenesius later switched to vote for the construction manager and architect contracts.

"We got three people on there that don't care about the county," Kleinberg said.

Kleinberg has said that once an expansion is built, increasing the jail's capacity to 248 beds, Dakota County could house 20-30 additional federal prisoners above the 85 in the agreement, increasing jail revenues. The U.S. Marshals Service now pays the county $80 per day per inmate currently housed at the jail, an increase from $65 per day under a previous agreement. Once the expansion would be built, the rate increases to $150 per day for 30 months to provide the county the revenue to pay off the estimated construction debt.

"The jail could bring enough revenue to give staff a decent salary," the sheriff said.

Rohde, who served a single term on the commission following the 2016 election, has described the proposed jail expansion, known as "Phase II," as a boon for the county. "Phase II will bring in more staff and more jobs in the community," he said.

But the challenger questioned the sheriff's approach on the issue with the commission.

"There have been things the board has done that I haven’t agreed with but it’s the board’s job to do what they believe is best for the county," Rohde said.

Past county experience

Rohde, who said he recently resigned as a deputy in the sheriff's office, said it doesn't feel all that uncomfortable to be running against his former boss in the sheriff's office.

"In politics, it’s always good for people to run for office and that’s what promotes change and moves us forward…We should always elect the best person for the job," he said.

Kleinberg, who was re-elected in 2014 and 2018, believes he has changed the office, which he said continues to operate effectively and efficiently.

"We’ve been able to maintain what our staff was when I took the office over 10 years ago, that stuff isn’t easy to do in government… I’m a small government guy and that’s a big deal to me," Kleinberg said. "My opponent has no idea about any of that."

When asked about what he would've done differently in the preceding years as sheriff, Kleinberg said he wished he would've upgraded more and been firmer at times.

"I would’ve bought more vehicles prior to corona because now we’re stuck with our vehicles and no vehicles to buy," he said. "I should’ve given my staff more disciplinary action on certain things."

When asked what he would've done differently as a county commissioner, Rohde said, "I wish I would’ve spent more time on my individual committees."

As sheriff, Rohde emphasized his plans to make the office run more efficiently.

"I’d planned on getting three of our jailers certified as law enforcement officers so they can come out on the road," he said. "We can utilize the current manpower we have."

Kleinberg talked about the need for less government: "Less people to hire, less money coming out of the taxpayer’s pockets."

Neither man said there's much specific to Dakota County they worry about in the future. Kleinberg and Rohde think if there are major problems that affect residents those issues will come from outside and not from within.

"Taxes going up, housing costs going up high, people not being able to make ends meet," is how Kleinberg put it.

"I don’t really know what I’m worried about. Nothing Dakota County wise. I’m confident in this election and I’m confident in my abilities," Rohde said.

