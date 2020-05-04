Dakota County tables action on wind farm moratorium

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

DAKOTA CITY -- Dakota County leaders have decided more study and public input is needed before voting on a moratorium on wind farm developments.

The Dakota County Board of Commissioners on Monday voted 4-0 to table a resolution that would have prohibited wind energy developers from building in the county. Commissioner Tony Gomez was absent.

Commissioners agreed that because of restrictions in place to slow the spread of the novel coronavirus, the ability for county citizens to provide input has been limited. The Dakota County Courthouse is currently closed to the public, except by appointment, and people also are choosing to stay home in order to limit their potential exposure to COVID-19.

"In light of the current situation, we didn't think it was prudent to make a decision without more public input and more research," commissioner Janet Gill said.

The subject of a moratorium arose earlier this year while the county updated its zoning ordinances governing wind energy systems. The resolution considered Monday said that the board had "deemed it necessary to impose a moratorium" after considering public information provided during public hearings on the zoning amendments. County officials have said they have not been approached by wind energy developers about building a wind farm in Dakota County.