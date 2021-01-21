Dakota County Treasurer to be appointed Monday

DAKOTA CITY, Neb. -- The Dakota County Board of Commissioners on Monday are expected to make an appointment from a list of four people to fill a vacancy for the county treasurer position.

The treasurer vacancy occurred because former treasurer Bob Giese was elected to a seat as a county commissioner in November. Giese was sworn in in early January, when the state-mandated clock of 45 days began for the commissioners to fill the position via appointment.

The meeting will be held at 1 p.m. at the Dakota County Courthouse in Dakota City.

Dakota County Auditor Joan Spencer reported a county board members committee on Jan. 14 for a second time met with some candidates who were interested in becoming treasurer.

Spencer said the committee has recommended one of four people become the treasurer, with the list including Dawn Bousquet, of South Sioux City, Jolene Gubbels, of Hubbard, Jane Keitges, of Jackson, and Robert E. Kratky, of Dakota City.