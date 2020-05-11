Dakota County voters have no local contests when Nebraska polls open Tuesday

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

DAKOTA CITY, Neb. -- There are no local contests involving Dakota County elective offices or any municipal contests, but polls will be open for 12 hours Tuesday as some statewide Nebraska contests comprise the primary election ballot.

Dakota County voters had mailed in many ballots by Monday midafternoon, Clerk Joan Spencer said, in a number that was above all the people voted in the 2018 primary. Dakota County residents had requested 2,148 early ballots, and 1,737 have been returned to the clerk's office in the Dakota County Courthouse.

Polls will be open at all 13 normal county precinct voting locations from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.

"Because so many people voted early ballots, I think the (polling place) voter turnout will be low," Spencer said, with limited Tuesday voting from the nearly 10,000 registered voters in Dakota County.

She said that there have already been more ballots returned than all who voted in the primary two years ago, when 1,326 total votes were cast in a time when more than a dozen candidates combined from the Republican and Democratic parties ran for Dakota County commissioner posts.