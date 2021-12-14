Dave Rowley wins Iowa Senate District 1 special election

SPIRIT LAKE — In late October, one-term Republican state Sen. Zach Whiting resigned his seat in the Iowa legislature. Now, he has a successor.

Tuesday night, Republican Dave Rowley, an insurance agent and musician from Spirit Lake, defeated Democrat Mark Lemke, a fellow Spirit Lake resident who spent years with General Electric, by garnering 75% of the vote to Lemke’s 24% (per the Iowa Secretary of State’s website).

Whiting won the general election for Iowa Senate District 1 in 2018 with more than 98.2% of the vote.

With the win, Rowley will fill the final year of Whiting's four-year term in District 1, which includes Clay, Dickinson, Lyon, Osceola, and Palo Alto counties.

In the 2022, Iowa senate districts, including the first, will shift. Lyon County goes to District 2. A part of Clay County and Osceola County moves to District 3 while the other part of Clay County, as well as Dickinson County and Palo Alto County, shifts to District 5. A sliver of Woodbury County is now carved out to make District 1. The District 1 race of 2022 will pit Republican Rocky De Witt against incumbent Democrat Jackie Smith.

Republican Gov. Kim Reynolds set Dec. 14 as the date for the special election. Under state law, the governor "shall order, not later than five days from the date the vacancy exists, a special election, giving not less than forty days’ notice of such election."

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox! Stay up-to-date on the latest in local and national government and political topics with our newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.