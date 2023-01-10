De Witt keeps seat on Woodbury jail board

SIOUX CITY – Former Woodbury County Supervisor Rocky De Witt as been reappointed to the Woodbury County Law Enforcement Center Authority, the joint city-county board overseeing the new jail.

The board unanimously approved a resolution on Tuesday allowing De Witt to complete the remainder of his term on the Authority as the Board of Supervisors appointed commissioner, which ends December 2027.

De Witt had to resign from the Board of Supervisors after winning election to the Iowa Senate District 1 seat. He was not present at the Tuesday Board of Supervisors meeting.

The original resolution appointing De Witt to the seat stated resignation from the Board of Supervisors vacates the authority position.

The authority bylaws state the Board of Supervisors elects one commissioner for the authority that lives in the area outside the county seat. It does not require the individual to be a supervisor.

Chair Matthew Ung last week said he planned to bring this resolution forward. He said De Witt has institutional knowledge of the process of the jail project and would be helpful to avoid a vacancy.

Ung said the resolution was reviewed by Assistant County Attorney Joshua Widman and there were no concerns.

The Authority’s purpose is to oversee the construction and initial operations of the new Law Enforcement Center.

At any time De Witt could be removed by a two-thirds vote by the Board of Supervisors.

“I’m sure he’d be amendable to that if there was someone else that was willing to step up after the completion of the project,” Ung said previously.