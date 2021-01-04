De Witt picked as chairman to lead Woodbury County Supervisors

The Monday morning meeting of 20 minutes was the annual county board reorganizational meeting, which comes in early January. De Witt was unanimously selected on a 4-0 vote, with Supervisor Justin Wright, a teacher, not present to vote.

De Witt was nominated for the chairman post by Matthew Ung, who had been chairman in 2020. No other supervisors were nominated to oppose De Witt, and Ung was shortly thereafter selected to be vice chairman.

"I want to thank Matthew for getting us through a rough year," De Witt said, in reference to the challenges of overseeing the county during the novel coronavirus pandemic and with a months-long vacancy on the board during the budget setting months.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

"We've got the band back together," De Witt said. "We have a basic understanding of how each other think."

Last week, Duane Hoffmeyer administered the oath to not only De Witt, but also supervisors Keith Radig and Jeremy Taylor.