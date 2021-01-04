De Witt picked as chairman to lead Woodbury County Supervisors

SIOUX CITY -- Rocky De Witt will serve as chairman for the Woodbury County Board of Supervisors in 2021, and said Monday the five members will work cooperatively towards the goal of keeping the property tax rate from rising.
"I know every board member wants to keep the property tax level as low as possible," De Witt said.
He added, "I am going to be extremely tough on waste and misuse of county funds," a message he said county department heads would hear.
De Witt, who lives in rural Lawton, was elected to a second term of four years in November, which he said will be the last time he'll run for a supervisors post. De Witt was county board chairman in 2018.
The chairman runs the weekly Tuesday meetings and places supervisors on the county's network of committees. Roughly employees work in county departments.
The Monday morning meeting of 20 minutes was the annual county board reorganizational meeting, which comes in early January. De Witt was unanimously selected on a 4-0 vote, with Supervisor Justin Wright, a teacher, not present to vote.
De Witt was nominated for the chairman post by Matthew Ung, who had been chairman in 2020. No other supervisors were nominated to oppose De Witt, and Ung was shortly thereafter selected to be vice chairman.
"I want to thank Matthew for getting us through a rough year," De Witt said, in reference to the challenges of overseeing the county during the novel coronavirus pandemic and with a months-long vacancy on the board during the budget setting months.
"We've got the band back together," De Witt said. "We have a basic understanding of how each other think."
Last week, Duane Hoffmeyer administered the oath to not only De Witt, but also supervisors Keith Radig and Jeremy Taylor.
Taylor, a Republican who formerly represented District 2 on the Woodbury County Board of Supervisors, resigned in January after questions arose surrounding his place of residence and the subsequent revocation of his voter registration by the county auditor. In November Taylor won a seat in District 3, which was previously held by Marty Pottebaum, the only Democrat on the board.
With Taylor's defeat of Pottebaum, the five-person board is now comprised entirely of Republicans. That had not been the case since the election of 1980.
A shift to a majority of Democrats came in 1982, when Larry Clausen, who went on to hold office for more than three decades, was among three Democrats to win. As recently as 2014, there was only one Republican on the board, so the last few years have witnessed a strong resurgence for Republicans.
The supervisors next meet at 3:30 p.m. Tuesday at the downtown Woodbury County Courthouse, when the first scheduled discussions towards setting the 2021-22 fiscal year budget will be held. De Witt said it will be a challenging budget season, and all Iowa counties must set their budgets by March 30.