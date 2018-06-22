DES MOINES -- Deadline extensions to portions of Sioux City’s Reinvestment District project were granted Friday by the state economic development board.
The board also asked for the city to provide in writing an agreement with developers of a sports arena, even though it is not a part of the Reinvestment District project.
Sioux City’s Reinvestment District project includes multiple pieces valued at a total of $130 million. The state granted contingent approval for $13.5 million in financial assistance through motel and hotel sales tax relief.
The city on Friday asked the board for extensions on deadlines for documents showing construction and operational plans for the Siouxland Expo Center, and construction financing for the Warrior/Davidson renovation and Virginia Square hotel.
Sioux City economic development director Marty Dougherty and Renae Billings, with the Sioux City Economic Development Department, said the extensions were needed because design plans for the expo center changed and the Virginia Square hotel is working with a new developer.
The board agreed to move the original May 31 deadlines to June 19 for the expo center operational agreements, September 30 for the Warrior/Davidson construction financing documents, and December 31 for the expo center and Virginia Square hotel construction documents.
The board also asked informally for city leaders to provide a letter of understanding between the city and a planned $13 million sports arena that is not part of the Reinvestment District project. Some board members expressed concern that the expo center and sports arena could wind up competing with each other for events.
“We want to make sure that they are able to bridge the arena, which is a more or less private entity with some city and other marketing support ... We want to make sure that these two things happen down there,” said state economic development board member David Bernstein, of Sioux City. “It’ll be an amazing place for athletics down there, but we want to make sure they’re working together so you don’t have two competing scenarios, that they’re complimentary. Especially when a bunch of state funding is going to one of them. You don’t want the state funding to go to one to impair the other one. You want to make sure they’re catalytic.”
Dougherty said city officials have been in frequent contact with the group planning the sports arena and have already discussed the issues broached Friday by the state board.
Dougherty said he foresees no issue providing a letter of understanding between the city and the arena group to the state economic development board.