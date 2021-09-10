Defying Biden administration, Woodbury County Sheriff won't require staff to be vaccinated

More than 177 million Americans, or an estimated 75 percent, are fully vaccinated against the coronavirus, but confirmed cases have shot up in recent weeks to an average of about 140,000 per day with on average about 1,000 deaths, according to data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Most of the spread — and the vast majority of severe illness and death — is occurring among those not yet fully vaccinated. So-called breakthrough infections in vaccinated people occur, but tend to be far less dangerous.

The requirement that larger employers vaccinate against the coronavirus will be enacted through a forthcoming rule from the Occupational Safety and Health Administration that carries penalties of $14,000 per violation, an administration official said. It also will require employers to provide paid time off for vaccination.

Biden's aggressive push to require 80 million U.S. workers to be vaccinated or tested or face the loss of their jobs is running into a wall of resistance from Republican leaders -- and some union chiefs -- threatening everything from lawsuits to civil disobedience.