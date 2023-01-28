Demo of Swift building among issues discussed at CIP budget session

SIOUX CITY -- After completing demolition of the old YMCA, city staff are recommending taking down a building that once housed a turkey plant in the former stockyards.

The Swift building is "constantly being vandalized" and "constantly has vagrants in it," Darrel Bullock, the city's code enforcement manager, told the City Council during a capital improvement program, or CIP, budget hearing Saturday.

"It's also a big play hangout for kids. It's very unsafe -- open elevators, structures and things like that," Bullock said of the building, which he noted has a lot of graffiti on it and is located across from Home Depot.

According to Bullock, a man from Sioux Falls, South Dakota, purchased the building a couple years ago. When he first took possession of the building, Bullock described the man as "very cooperative."

"He was going to do something with it right away. Every time I made a phone call, he was down the next day to secure the building and make sure it was safe again," Bullock said. "Since the last probably 18 months, he's kind of non-existent."

Bullock described the structure as "very, very sound."

The proposed CIP has $400,000 allocated annually for blight removal from FY 2024-28.

"It will take at minimum an equal amount as what the Y is taking, if not more to do that," Bullock said. "The Y is probably right at $700,000 -- $750,000 for the remaining portion of that."

The $66.1 million proposed CIP is a decrease from the current budget year’s $99.9 million capital budget. Additionally, the $66.1 million is the first year of the proposed five-year CIP, which totals $468.9 million over fiscal years 2024-28 and is funded with both city and non-city resources. Non-city resources include grants and donations received from outside agencies.

The total city resources for the proposed FY 2024 CIP budget is $57,999,075, an increase of roughly 6% from the approved FY 2023 CIP.

The Parks and Recreation Department is requesting $450,000 for stadium seat replacement at Lewis & Clark Park and $175,000 for caulking under seats.

"Caulking under those seats is not going to make any difference. You're going to have to find an epoxy that you can put in those holes, and that's not 175,000 bucks worth," Mayor Bob Scott said.

Last September, the City Council, in a split decision, voted against a resolution adopting plans, specifications, form of contract and estimated cost for the replacement of 2,300 more plastic seats at the park.

Before that 2022 vote, Sioux City Parks and Recreation Director Matt Salvatore told the council that the city budgeted around $135,000 to cover the replacement of 770 seats, which are slated to be installed this spring.

Salvatore told the council on Saturday that the original sets of seats are shipping on March 9.

The council is expected to further discuss the matter at a budget wrap up session slated for Feb. 15.